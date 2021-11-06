Local supply chain expert: expect to pay more for less on store shelves this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The supply chain crisis is expected to make for a frustrating holiday shopping season as consumers struggle to find what they need on store shelves.

On News 4 at 5:30, we heard from Dr. Nallan Suresh, an expert from the University at Buffalo, he said shoppers will see fewer choices and higher prices this holiday season.

“They may not be able to get the exact products they want to get, so the product variety will be less and there will be less discounts. So consumers have to pay slightly higher prices,” Dr. Suresh said.

Get your Christmas list in early and stock up now for that Thanksgiving feast as last-minute pickups might not be an option.