Local veteran celebrates 95th birthday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A World War Two veteran and retired state trooper got a special salute Saturday afternoon to celebrate his 95th birthday.



Family, friends, first responders, New York State Troopers, and military vehicles all braved the cold and snow to drive past Jim McDermott’s home.



Mcdermott, who was born in 1925 in Watertown, got to see the drive-by from his home in Amherst.

“I can’t even tell you how good it was. But, everyone was outstanding. We thank you for coming. All the people and all the cars, especially on a lousy day like this,” McDermott said.



Mcdermott served in the army from 1943 to 1946. He was recalled to active service during the Korean War and he spent 30 years as a state police zone sergeant.

