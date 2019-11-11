Local veteran donates $50,000 to Niagara SPCA

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local veteran is giving back to the Niagara SPCA in a major way this Veteran’s Day.

Bob Nowakowski always goes to the Niagara SPCA to feed and play with many of the dogs. He’s been doing so since the ’90s and has even adopted two dogs from there. But it’s his recent act of kindness that has the SPCA forever grateful.

Nowakowski, who is a U.S. Army veteran, donated $50,000 to the SPCA. He said he’d match them if they raised $50,000, which they did. The money will go towards a new surgical suite.

Nowakowski, who’s a dog lover, is known by many of the dogs at the SPCA. Kimberly LaRussa says the dogs all know when he’s coming and they wait patiently for treats. She says the SPCA is forever grateful to Nowakowski for his generosity.

“Niagara SPCA has a special spot in Bob’s heart. He says that dogs don’t have thumbs and that’s why he likes to help them because they can’t help themselves, which is very true. So he just has a warm heart and good spirit and he just likes dogs is what he continues to tell us when we ask why is he so generous,” said Kimberly LaRussa, event coordinator for Niagara SPCA.

LaRussa says once the SPCA raises another $50,000, Nowakowski will match that as well.

The SPCA currently has a mobile surgical unit. These donations will allow for it to be a permanent space in the building.

Nowakowski’s generosity doesn’t stop there. Starting Monday, the adoption fees at the SPCA are waived for any veteran — thanks to Nowakowski.

Veterans can show their military ID and leave with any animal they want free of charge. The offer is available through Saturday, November 16th.