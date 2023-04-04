NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — We first met Vietnam War veteran Gerald Tidd back in November. His family entered him into a Veteran’s Day deck giveaway, and he won.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and the deck is finished.

The 81-year-old Marine Corps veteran is over the moon with his new deck.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Tidd. “A beautiful deck, beautiful workmanship and I’m so happy.”

The Vietnam War veteran was surprised as the winner of Decked Out WNY’s Veteran’s Day giveaway back in November. It was a collaboration with LENCO Lumber and Fiberon to fix up Tidd’s rotting and overgrown deck.

Pat Williams is the owner of Decked Out WNY.

He and his crew spent three days building a durable and safe deck for Tidd.

“He seems very happy,” said Williams. “And very selfless this man is, but it’s about time somebody gave back to him.”

“Like I said he’s looking forward to getting out here and enjoying that time with his family in the outdoors,” added Williams. “He’s able to come right out that door with no issues.”

Gerald said he can’t wait for that family time. He plans on buying a table, grill and fire pit.

“We’ll have a steak roast out there on a nice night,” Tidd. told us. “We can sit there and watch the cars go by etc. and just go out there and take in nature.”

Williams told News 4, he plans on doing the Veteran’s Day giveaway again.