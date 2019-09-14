Local veteran who fell ill during Honor Flight passes away

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – A local veteran who received a special homecoming after he fell ill during May’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. has passed away.

Edward Sedia was 91-years-old.

Sedia, who served in the Korean War, had looked forward to the trip.

Due to the illness, he didn’t get to see the monuments, and he flew home separately from the rest of the veterans a couple of days later.

But members of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, volunteers and family members took a “no soldier left behind approach,” and were there to welcome him home when he touched down in Buffalo.

His family said that meant the world to him.

“My grandpa was a really gregarious person, loved to be around people. So meeting all those people and seeing that kind of overwhelming support from the community really meant a lot to him,” said Bob Doyle, Sedia’s grandson.

Sedia was a cook in the Army. He was proud of his service.

“He used to talk about it a lot when we were kids. We’d go to the cemetery and plant flags on Memorial Day or different kinds of weekends, things like that, and always kind of stopped for liver and onions on the way home because that reminded him of his time in the service,” Doyle said. “He took me to Washington, D.C., on my class trip when I was in 6th grade and just loved being there and seeing all the monuments and looking at everything.”

May was his first time back in the Capital since, but Sedia fell ill early on, and was hospitalized in Washington. He flew home after the rest of the Honor Flight had already returned.

That didn’t stop members of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, Patriot Guard, and others from being there at the airport when he got home.

“This is fantastic. This…I never expected anything like this,” Sedia told News 4 back in May. “I was going to come home, and go home. I never expected anybody….all my friends and these people.”

Sedia was floored.

He had hoped to try again with the next Honor Flight in October.

“These people are so dedicated that I wish I could join them,” he said of the Honor Flight staff and volunteers.

Sedia passed away on August 23.

His family is still touched by those who went out of their way to make his return trip to Buffalo so special.

Doyle said many people attended Sedia’s wake, including people from Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight and Tops where he once worked.

“I would want to thank everybody who supported Honor Flight at the wake, who made a donation in his name to kind of keep that alive and give that opportunity to other veterans,” Doyle said.