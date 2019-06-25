Local veterans proud of Bellavia’s Medal of Honor

David Bellavia received the medal of honor Tuesday for his service and local veterans are proud.

Rein Butterworth is not only a local veteran, he served in the same unit with David Bellavia, and he remembers Bellavia’s sense of humor.

“I remember the first time I really had a good experience with him was in Iraq, he was running the guard mount, and he was a real tough by-the-books sergeant, but he can also joke around at the same time,” Butterworth said.

Butterworth served in the army from 2002 to 2005. He says Bellavia has always been a good leader.

“It’s just cool to see somebody like Dave, get honored,” he said. “To see somebody from Western New York get the honor, he did what he had to do to keep his guys alive, and when you sign up that’s what you have to do.”

Another local Army veteran, Craig Macy spoke out. He says, Bellavia receiving the medal of honor is a memorable moment in history



“It’s great, there’s been conflict or combat in Iraq since 2003 day in and day out,” Macy said. “So it’s very significant from the military aspect,