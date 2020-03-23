1  of  3
Local woman collects donations for healthcare workers

Local News
TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York is coming together to thank the people on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

Rachel Thomas’ husband works as an ICU Nurse. Seeing the struggle of healthcare workers first hand, she spent the past few days gathering items from neighbors in the Town of Boston to donate and boost morale at local hospitals.

That includes things like snacks, gift cards, and even coffee. Sunday, she dropped off a care package at Mercy Hospital.

Donations are also going to the VA, Buffalo General and ECMC.

