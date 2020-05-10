Lockport businesses team up to serve breakfast to the community

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group of four businesses in Lockport pitched in to serve breakfast for the community Saturday. The theme was “Breakfast for our Neighbors.”



They bought 400 gallons of milk from Upstate Farms and 400 boxes of cereal to distribute to the community. They held a drive-thru event at the Wrights Corner Fire Hall in Lockport for the first 4-hundred vehicles to receive one gallon of milk and one box of cereal.



They said this is a chance for them to give back to the people of Western New York and thank them for all the business. Doug Thompson owns a State Farm office in Lockport and got his friends who own businesses to help ou.t

“We felt there was a need and even if you’re not in a dire situation, we’d still like to buy that for you just as a thank you to give back to the community,” Thompson said.

Upstate Farms and cereal companies like Kellogg’s and General Mills helped them make this breakfast event possible.