Lockport Farmer’s Market holds Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive benefiting WNY food pantries

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– The ‘Spread the Love’ campaign is in full swing.

The Lockport Community Farmer’s Market is holding the Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for the second year in a row.

The market is looking for donations of peanut butter, jams, and jellies of all kinds and fluff.

They accepted the donations today and again on February 20 while the market is open.

Market officials say there is never enough of these items in local food pantries and these donations will help pantries in Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties while serving families in need.

“Local food pantries have been hit hard by the pandemic so it just makes sense that just a little thing like peanut butter and jelly can change a person’s life.” Grace Platt, Marketing manager, Lockport Community Farmer’s Market

All donations must have a valid expiration date.

Each donation comes with a chance to win a market basket. The basket contains donated market goods from different vendors.