Lockport Fire Department enacts measures to prevent coronavirus spread

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Lockport Fire Department is taking steps to protect staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help with social distancing, they split on-duty staff and sent some of them to a secondary location, a building supplied by the South Lockport Fire Company.

The department will also station one apparatus at the South Lockport Fire Company Main Hall located on Transit Road.

Officials say the change will ensure that firefighters remain safe and healthy while providing the residents of Lockport uninterrupted emergency services.

