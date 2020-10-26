Lockport murder suspect made statements to police, detective says

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the two teenage suspects in the Halloween party shooting that killed a Medina woman admitted he was at the home where the party was taking place, had a gun, and fired through a door, according to a Lockport police detective who interviewed the 17-year-old suspect just three days after the incident.

Cheyenne Farewell, 20, died after being shot while attending the party on S. Niagara Street in Lockport on October 17th. Five others were injured, police say. Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, have been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident. Currently, they are facing the charges in youth court, however prosecutors say they could be tried as adults.

The revelation from Detective Adam Piedmont came during a preliminary hearing for the suspect on Monday. Over objections from the defense, Judge Diane Vitello held the hearing in open court. However, she is barring the media from reporting the names of the suspects or any civilian witnesses.

Mark Grossman, the attorney for the 17-year-old defendant, questioned in court whether there was “tricker or misconduct” as it relates to the statement allegedly made by the teen.

“We have concerns as to whether the statements were taking in conformity with the Family Court Act. We have concerns as to whether the statements were taken in violation of Miranda,” Grossman said.

Another witness, Detective Heather Glenn, testified the teen was read his Miranda warnings three times.

“Despite the legal arguments made by the defense in court today, we are comfortable that the proper legal safeguards were followed by the Lockport Police Department when interviewing the juveniles involved in this case. The admissibility of the defendant’s statements will be litigated at a later date,” said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, likely foreshadowing a Huntley Hearing.

The 16-year-old suspect waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Next, a grand jury is expected to hear testimony in the case.

