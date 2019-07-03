Lockport Police look into new body cameras

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new policy could soon make it mandatory for Lockport police officers to wear body cameras that are constantly recording.

Interim Chief Steven Preisch tells News 4 he drafted a new he drafted this proposal to equip all 40 members of the police department with body cameras after an incident that happened in June when 39-year-old Lockport man Troy Hodge died after an encounter with police.

Only one of the four officers involved during that incident was wearing a body camera, which Preisch said fell off during the encounter, therefore only getting partial evidence.

Now he said the only way to solve this issue would be with new and improved equipment, since their current body camera battery life wouldn’t withstand a full eight hour shift, and the current software couldn’t store all of the data necessary.

Preisch said this new equipment – which would be similar to what the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office uses – would cost the city $160,000.

He said at this point it’s in the hands of the common council to decide if they want to move forward with purchasing this equipment.