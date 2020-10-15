Longshed building at Canalside has been completed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the longshed building at Canalside on Thursday.

The new building serves as a tribute to the former canal loading and unloading buildings.

It’ll be a multi-purpose space and will provide shade and shelter for visitors.

Lt. Gov. Hochul said it’s been a vision to have a building like this at Canalside.

“This is exactly what we wanted- to have a sense of what it looked like 200 years ago,” Hochul said. “This area had buildings like this and it was a bustling waterfront. I get excited when I see one or two major cargo ships coming in once in a while- that was the norm.”

The building is along the southeastern edge of the Historic Commercial Slip at Canalside.

