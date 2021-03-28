Longtime Cheektowaga fire commissioner to be laid to rest Monday after losing battle with cancer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Commissioner Michael Rusiniak of Cheektowaga’s Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company will be laid to rest Monday morning after losing his battle with cancer.

He was 56 years old.

Rusiniak, past chief of Bellevue VFC, was a third-generation chief with the company, first joining Bellevue at age 18. He also worked for the Town of Cheektowaga’s Highway Department as head mechanic.

Commissioner Rusiniak was elected Fire District Commissioner in 1999 and held the position until his recent passing.

A memorial in his honor will be displayed at the Bellevue Fire Department at 511 Como Park Boulevard as fire vehicles take part in the procession.

The funeral procession will leave the Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home at 5090 Transit Road around 9:20 a.m. and head west on Como Park Boulevard past the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. The procession will pass Cheektowaga Highway Garage at 3175 Union Road before making its final stop at Resurrection Church at 130 Como Park Boulevard.

Family and friends are encouraged to accompany their local fire companies and #belikemike “as a way to serve their community as well as honor Michael’s life and dedication to duty.”