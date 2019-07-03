Longtime psychologist who worked in West Seneca schools faces child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search warrant at the home of a longtime school psychologist in West Seneca schools turned up a number of images certified as child exploitation, according to federal officials who spoke Wednesday.

David M. Calaiacovo, who according to the U.S. Attorney most recently worked at Allendale Elementary, had retired the day before the warrant was served at his Hamburg home, according to the criminal complaint.

Calaiacovo is charged with both receipt and possession of child pornography.

The complaint outlines an interview with Calaiacovo during which he states he worked in the school psychology field for the past 35 years, and retired on Wednesday, June 26th. The warrant was served on the 27th.

The complaint states that two laptop computers were seized, as well as computer towers and other electronic and video storage.

The attorney added that while there is initially no evidence to suggest any inappropriate contact with current students, parents are encouraged to speak with their children, and anyone with any information is urged to call a tipline established at (716) 464-6070.

West Seneca schools responded with a statement: