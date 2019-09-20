Looking for a furry friend? More than 100 cats and dogs up for adoption this weekend

If you’re looking for a furry friend, head to WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-thon this weekend!

There will be about 125 animals up for adoption on Saturday. About 75 dogs will be there, along with 50 cats.

Fourteen different rescue organizations will be at the large event. Open Hearts Rescue is bringing two litters of puppies that were found on the side of the road in Tennessee. But there are all different breeds of animals, and ages.

“There’s all kinds,” Jackie Blachowski said, the chairman of the event. “From the puppies at Open Arms… to older dogs. (There are) dogs that are just a couple years old too. There will be a couple older cats, and then a lot of kittens are coming.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. It’s at the Pvt. Leonard Post in Cheektowaga, which is located at 2450 Walden Ave.

The event happens twice a year, so if you’re not quite ready to adopt, there is another one coming in February.

This is the 9th WNY Furtastic Adopt-a-thon. It started back in 2016.