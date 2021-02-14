Looking for activities while your kids are on break? Find out what one WNY educator suggests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Kids across our area are looking forward to getting a week off from school. But some parents are wondering, how can they make the best of it?

News 4 spoke with Dr. Wendy Paterson, Dean of Education at Buffalo State, about what parents can do.

She says one of the key things was to stay away from the computer, especially since kids have been on them a lot for school.

If you do use the computer Dr. Paterson says to use it for fun things like scavenger hunts or planning trips. Or you could try substituting screen-time for page-time.

“Find a great story or a story that has a series like the harry potter series. Put up some comfy pillows, make a reading corner. Do something that children can seek out and enjoy and you can read with them.” Dr. Wendy Paterson, Dean of Education, Buffalo State College

Dr. Paterson says even though they’ll be home, kids should get plenty of free time and parents shouldn’t make it feel like school.