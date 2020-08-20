Lot owners react to current tailgating ban at Bills games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the NFL season started today, there would be no tailgating outside Bills games. According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, that’s because New York State guidance for professional sporting events currently bans fans in the stands.

“If (New York State) allows fans to attend Bills games tailgating will be allowed, but with restrictions to protect the public,” Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday.

Eric Matwijow, who runs the Hammer’s Lot on Abbott Road, is unhappy to learn this just three and a half weeks before the home opener, which is scheduled for September 13th against the New York Jets.

“I just don’t understand why they pulled the rug out from underneath us,” Matwijow said. “It’s like the Bills seasons in the past where we had a lot of hope in the beginning of the year, and then they get the rug pulled out because of the defeats.”

The Orchard Park Town Board had been considering the issue of tailgating at Bills games this season. Then, Poloncarz called Councilman Conor Flynn Wednesday afternoon with the news that as long as fans were not permitted to be in the stadium, tailgating would not be permitted. It’s unclear whether Poloncarz made the decision unilaterally, or if it came from the Department of Health.

A Poloncarz spokesperson did not reply to an interview request. The county executive has canceled his weekly press briefings.

“They’re not giving us a fair shake,” Matwijow alleged.

Mark Lester, who owns a residential lot on Big Tree Road, suggests with fans banned from the stadium, there probably isn’t much of a market for tailgating and parking anyway.

“A lot of my fans come from Canada, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse, and other places farther away,” Lester said. “To drive a few hours to eat some sandwiches and drink a beverage in my yard, I just don’t see it.”

So, Lester is turning his attention to the Bills and Governor Andrew Cuomo. He says at least some fans should be allowed into games, citing, in part, the low coronavirus transmission rate in the region and state.

“I have no control over it. But if I’m able to be open for business, I will be,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, News 4 sent an email to Cuomo’s press team to ask whether there was consideration to amend the state’s guidance to include fans by the start of the NFL season. Nobody responded. That night, an official in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul’s office directed us to a spokesperson for Empire State Development. On Wednesday morning, we emailed that spokesperson, who has not responded as of late Thursday afternoon.

