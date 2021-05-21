Loved ones hold vigil for women killed in Layer Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mother and daughter who were shot and killed in their North Buffalo home Thursday are being remembered by their friends and family.

Megan Wisniewski, 27, and Margie Ramos, 63, were killed in what Buffalo Police have described as a domestic incident. When officers arrived on scene at the Layer Avenue home just before 6 a.m., they found the two women dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers say Wisniewski’s six-year-old daughter was also inside the home at the time of the murders, she was unharmed but taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

Jessica Eckborg told News 4 Wisniewski has been her best friend since high school. She organized a vigil Friday night where many gathered and shared their favorite memories of the mother and daughter.

“Megan was always super grateful for [her mom]. She told me ‘I would be lost without my mom. She’s always there for me when I need it,'” Eckborg said. “So it’s even more heartbreaking that you not only took one life but you also took two and you took them from that little girl.”

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the lead suspect is Rafael Perez, who took his own life inside his 10th Street home just hours after the killings. Eckborg said Perez is the ex-boyfriend of Wisniewski, and the two lived together with her daughter up until six months ago when they broke up.

Eckborg has set up two GoFundMe pages. The money will help Wisniewski’s daughter as well as go toward funeral arrangements.