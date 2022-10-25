BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning.

As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash:

19-year-old Marcus Webster

17-year-old Swazine Swindle

16-year-old Kevin Payne

14-year-old Ahjanae Harper

On Tuesday, we reached out to the family members who are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

14-year-old, Ahjanae’s sister, Jayleen Hennessy, told us that she always kept a smile on her face, loved to be around family and leaves behind a 5-month-old daughter. Ahjanae had been a student at Charter School for Applied Technologies, and her sister says she never had a bad spirit.

The loved ones of 17-year-old, Swazine Swindle, are missing his jokes and his goofiness. His sister, Nashira Anderson, told us he liked to play basketball and hang out with his brother’s friends.

As for the 16-year-old driver, he has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. Police have released him from custody.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says it is looking into filing more charges.

We spoke to Attorney Barry Covert-who is not connected to this case- who believes it might take some time to figure what other charges he could face, and that it will depend on how the investigation unfolds.

“While they want to move diligently, they’re not going to rush,” said Covert. “They don’t have to rush this to make sure they do have any provable charges are then put on the record. As opposed to throw some charges out there that could later be dismissed.”

Covert believes it might take at least a few weeks, maybe even over a month, before more additional charges could be filled against the driver.