BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno are continuing to find ways to give back to the Western New York community through the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

Arno’s family and friends are now launching the FAM Foundation First Responder Family Scholarship, which awards financial help to Western New York high school seniors going to a two-year or four-year college or university.

To qualify, the student’s primary caretaker must be a first responder. The foundation’s vice president, Michael Forero, said this is a way to honor their friend while giving back to the families who sacrifice so much serving the community.

“[Jason] loved Western New York. He loved his schooling – he loved Canisius, he went to culinary school. And just for us to honor him and to honor first responders, I think this is a great opportunity for us to pay it forward, and a new generation of Western New Yorkers to have new opportunities,” Forero said.

To apply for the scholarship, visit famgives.org and search under the programs tab of the website. A minimum of one recipient per year will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship per year, renewable up to four years.

FAM Board of Directors tell News 4 this is also just the start; they are planning on unveiling more programs and opportunities for local first responders in the coming months.