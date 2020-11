(WIVB) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has confirmed that low and moderate risk winter sports can be played this season.

Low and moderate risk winter sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing and swimming and diving.

NYSPHSAA has established Nov. 30 as the winter sports start date as of Monday.

Authorization has not yet been given for high risk sports, Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director said.