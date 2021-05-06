Lt. Gov. Hochul thanks New York’s nurses during virtual discussion from Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is thanking New York’s nurses for all their hard work.

She held a virtual discussion with a nurse from Oishei Children’s Hospital. The event was held in recognition of national nurses day.

Hochul says today gives us a chance to reflect on the challenges nurses have faced over the past year.

“This year that have had extraordinary challenges for everyone but mostly from people in the healthcare committee going to step up in stressful circumstances life just situations and behind at all making all work for us were the nurses of the state,” said Hochul.

Hochul also stressed the need for more nurses, to make sure patients get the care they need and limit stress among other nurses.