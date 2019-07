WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Niagara County on Wednesday to check on the latest efforts to prevent more lake shore flooding.

She met with local officials at the Wilson Harbor during the afternoon. The leaders discussed flood mitigation efforts.

The lake level has caused damage to shoreline properties, including beach erosion. It set a record a few weeks ago, but has dropped a bit since then.

MORE | Lake Ontario reaches 249 feet for first time in recorded history