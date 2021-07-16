Lt. Governor Hochul stops in Buffalo to thank child care workers for their service during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Access to child care is essential to fully reopen the United States economy, according to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Friday afternoon Hochul stopped at the Hennepin Community Center in Buffalo to thank child care workers for their continued service throughout the pandemic.

Many frontline workers would not have been able to do their jobs without access to child care. And Hochul says more New Yorkers will need that so they can return to the workplace.

“If they want people back to work, whether schools are shut down or there’s preschoolers, and toddlers and infants need to be taken care of, they have to help with solutions whether it’s on-site child care, whether it’s consortiums where they work with local businesses and put together a common site, or whether they give more flexible hours or compensation to help offset the costs of child care,” said Lt. Gov. Hochul.

Last month, new york state announced child care scholarships for essential workers.