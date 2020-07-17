Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul weighs in on new restaurant guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bars and restaurants across western New York are adjusting to the governor’s new policy that they can no longer serve customers alcohol unless they order food.

You’re also no longer able to walk to a bar to order alcohol, and if you’re sitting at a bar you must be six-feet from others.

We caught up with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul today. She tells us the new policies are all about keeping people safe.

“We really want to make sure we’re taking all the precautions necessary and we are seeing a lot of evidence of people gathering in bars – we understand there’s a lot of pent up demand to social with friends and family,” Hochul said.