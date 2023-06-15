This full conversation premieres tonight, Thursday, June 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch here for free on CBS News Streaming or on demand via the CBS News app or Paramount+.

NEW YORK (CBS) – Ahead of Father’s Day, “Person to Person with Norah O’Donnell” is airing an all-new episode on June 15, featuring an intimate conversation with Luke Russert, an Emmy-Award winning reporter and author of “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself.”

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell speaks with Russert about his travels to 67 countries over the span of three years and how he is honoring the legacy of his late father, the renowned journalist and moderator of “Meet the Press,” Tim Russert. With a strong family history in Western New York, Luke reflects on the lessons he has learned in South Buffalo and how they’ve informed his global worldview – especially on key days of remembrance.

“Father’s Day for a long time was really the most difficult one for me. But then I was lucky, some friends of mine made me a godfather,” Russert told O’Donnell. “I get how it’s hard and it was hard for me for a long time, but I was thankfully able to channel that and see the beauty of another generation coming up and what it means.”

In reflecting on the next generation, O’Donnell and Russert discussed the importance of embracing legacy while looking toward the future. O’Donnell shared personal anecdotes from her own close experiences with Tim Russert when they worked together at NBC, including how he inspired the name of her youngest daughter. Russert offered anecdotes on how his father’s extraordinary career influenced his own – both professionally and personally.

“Here’s somebody who was at the top of his career, somebody who was around popes and presidents and prime ministers and seemingly had it all when he was going out onto his next life. … To who much is given, much is expected,” said Russert. “And I struggled with that for a long time. What is expected? Do I have to do great things? I have to be just as good as you, Dad. And I realized that no … just be a good human being, just be kind. And that’s the greatest thing you could ever do in this life.”

As Russert navigated grief and self-discovery abroad, he shared with O’Donnell that his family’s roots in South Buffalo grounded him and continues to inform his values and relationships.

“When you go around and you meet people from all different faiths and all different cultures, it’s just about being respectful. Something my grandfather Big Russ used to say, ‘It’s nice to be important. It’s more important to be nice. And it takes just as long to be nice as someone does to be mean.’ So that lesson from South Buffalo, New York works worldwide.”

