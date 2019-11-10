Lunge for life works to support vets

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–People in the Town of Tonawanda got a work out while supporting local veterans Saturday morning.

The Team Fast Foundation held a lunge for life event.

The non-profit helps veterans transition from military service to civilian life.

The goal is to prevent veteran suicide, drug addiction and homelessness. Organizers say it’s important to make sure that veterans have a place to go to decompress after service.

All the money raised will help fund programs for local veterans.