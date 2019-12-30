Live Now
Lyft to offer free ride credits in Buffalo on New Year’s Eve

Local News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rideshare service Lyft is partnering with Buffalo leaders to offer free ride credits on New Year’s Eve.

According to a press release, starting Tuesday, riders can use the promo code BUFFALONYE19 to receive $10 off two rides, with a maximum of $10 per ride.

The promotion is effective through Wednesday, January 1, “while supplies last”, according to the release.

Lyft is partnering with Senator Tim Kennedy, Assemblymember Crystal People-Stokes, Assemblymember Sean Ryan, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to offer the free ride credits.

