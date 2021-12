BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Western New York organizations are making sure families stay warm this winter.

Clothes4Souls and Say Yes Buffalo are teaming up with Macy’s to give 500 new coats to those at East High School. The “Buy a Coat and we’ll Donate One” campaign at Macy’s racked up a total of 20,000 coats nationwide.

This is Macy’s ninth year of collaborating with Clothes4Souls, who have donated a total of 270,000 coats since the partnership began.