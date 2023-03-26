BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new professional sports team is coming to Buffalo.

The Buffalo Brawlers are a professional cornhole team, part of Major League Cornhole.

Jennifer Depasquale is hoping to make the 14-player roster.

“My whole goal is to make this Buffalo Brawlers team,” DePasquale said.

Depasquale is perfecting her game at The Coliseum on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The 39-year-old from Dunkirk only took up the sport two years ago.

“It started as just playing at a friend’s house, and someone said, ‘You should go to a tournament, you’re pretty good.’ And I just got hooked.”

The object of the game is to get a beanbag into a hole, or at least hit the board to earn points. The first team to 21 wins.

The Buffalo Brawlers are the first professional cornhole franchise in the Queen City. It’s one of only six teams nationwide that make up Major League Cornhole.

“I just love the sport,” said team owner and general manager Peter Mann. “I have a lot of passion for it. The Sabres have been here, the Bills have been around before the NFL was even created. So I want the same thing for the Buffalo Brawlers.”

Mann said they’ll select seven starters and seven alternates during the combine next month. Players will be chosen based on attitude and accuracy.

“The Major League is different from if you were playing at your buddy’s house,” he said. “During a professional match, if you make a bad toss, you might be substituted for a better player on your team.”

That’s also a key difference from the American Cornhole League (ACL).

“If you play in the ACL, you have to pay to play and hope to win some money,” explained team hopeful Jason Parry. “This, you get contracted. Go play — win or lose, you’re going to get paid.”

Mann said players will earn anywhere from $200 to $3,000 a game. He hopes that improves as the league grows.

Prospects like DePasquale said they aren’t doing it for the money. She’s doing it for the love of the game.

“I’m ecstatic about it. I tell my wife all the time, ‘I hope I make this team,'” she said. “If I don’t, I’m going to try again next year.”