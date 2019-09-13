Make a Wish Foundation sending local boy and his family to Disneyland

A big wish came true for Isiah Pitts Friday, it’s what most kids dream of a trip to Disneyland.

Isiah Pitts was diagnosed with hemophilia when was just 1 years old. Since then, his days have been spent battling the disease that robs the body of its ability to make blood clots.

But not today.

Today, he was unpacking a box full of endless surprises like: Buffalo Comic-Con tickets, Captain America-signed trading card, an Iron Spider Action Figure, Spiderman pin, comic books and tickets to Disney.

“DisneyLand!? Really?! Yah! ” he said as he pulled the surprise out of the bag.

Going to Disneyland was the wish Isiah for the Make a Wish Foundation. He is very grateful.

“I want to say thank you, for all they’ve done, not only for me, but for all the other kids,” he said.

Isiah’s condition is life-long. He has had six surgeries. And, five times a week he receives infusions of “man made factor 8” which is a medicine that helps control and prevent bleeding.

“It takes a toll on a family, because in the beginning we were in and out of the hospital it’s rough it’s really hard, it’s hard, it really is,” said Sheresha Pitts.