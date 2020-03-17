Mall of America closes, local malls stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — America’s most famous shopping mall is shutting its doors. Mall of America will close at 6 p.m (EST) for at least 2 weeks. New Jersey’s Governor ordered all indoor shopping malls to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

So many people have been asking, will western New York’s shopping malls follow suit?

Neither The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls or the Walden Galleria gave News 4 a straight answer as to why they’re still open. Instead, both announced Tuesday that they’re changing their regular hours.

For the outlets, hours are changing starting Tuesday March 17th.

It’ll be open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

The Galleria’s operating hours change starting Wednesday March 18th.

It’ll be open 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

A spokesperson from the Galleria says this is “consistent with the needs of businesses in other malls in the state that are staying open.” They tell me they added resources to clean and sanitize the buildings as outlined by the CDC.

Each store or restaurant’s hours may vary, so you’re asked to call first or check their website. Both the Fashion Outlets and the Galleria say they are closely monitor this situation and will continue to provide updates with any new information.