Man accused of driving car into Chippewa bar did it intentionally, prosecutors say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The man accused of intentionally driving his car into a nightclub on Chippewa St. early Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday.

The incident happened just after closing time with some people still inside Bottoms Up. Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 24, is facing three felony charges, including assault. A Buffalo City Court Judge ordered he be held on $50,000 bail at his arraignment.

“The evidence that we have before us proves that this was not an accident,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Three people, including Jackson, received minor injuries when the car hit the building at around 4:20 Sunday morning, authorities said.

“If this was 3:30 or if it was closer to 4 o’clock, when it’s last call,” Flynn added, “it could have been a lot worse.”

Club officials claim earlier in the night, Jackson had been sent away from the bar. His sister, Adrian Jackson, says she thinks there is more to the story, and is waiting for the entire truth to come out.

“Everybody is looking at, okay he drove his car into that building. And that was wrong. But what made him do that?” she asked.

In a statement released on the club’s Facebook page, it commended staff and security, saying, “We are incredibly thankful that our security and staff were able to protect our guests.”

But Flynn wants to look into at least one action a security guard took during the incident. According to Buffalo police, at some point, a guard fired a gun. Flynn wants to make sure that was justified.

“If just concerns me that someone is going to pull a gun out, especially a security guard, and fire a shot at 4:20 in the morning,” the district attorney said.

An attorney representing Bottoms Up tells News 4 that guard is licensed to carry a weapon. He added the bar is expected to re-open on Thursday.