(WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man who is accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl from North Tonawanda in February has pleaded not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges.

Michael Mesko is being held in lieu of bail. He was arraigned on Monday, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing girl. She and Mesko were both located in Pennsylvania.

Earlier in February, Mesko was arrested on charges of second degree rape.