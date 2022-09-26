Watch viewer video of the incident obtained by News 4 in the video player above.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after recovering two BB guns from a vehicle in the South Park Avenue Tops parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Tops at 1460 South Park Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. They recovered the BB guns, cuffed a man and transported him to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, a BPD spokesperson told News 4.

The man who was transported for evaluation is known to people in the area around Tops.

No charges have been filed.

“Tops is cooperating with authorities re: this ongoing investigation. There were no firearms involved in this incident nor was there any threat to anyone inside/outside of the store.” Kathy Sautter, Tops Friendly Markets, public and media relations manager

This incident comes more than four months after a white supremacist gunman shot and killed ten Black shoppers and injured three others at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

In July a man from Lynnwood, Washington was charged in a separate case for calling the Tops store on Elmwood Avenue and threatening to shoot Black shoppers.

