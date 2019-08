BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman on the West Side.

Police say early Thursday morning , 53- year- old Jose Eires Oviedo stabbed Alina Vega, 57 in the 15th Street home they shared.

Ovieda is under police watch at Erie County Medical center and has been charged with murder in the second degree.