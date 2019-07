ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division say they investigated a report of a suspicious situation.

Officials say 49-year-old Fredrick Nutt Jr of Sinclairville engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile between June and August 2015.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Nutt remains at the Chautauqua County Jail awaiting arraignment.