A Lancaster man is being accused of killing a teenager in a deadly hit and run crash last month.



The Erie County District Attorney is charging Kevin Czajka with several crimes including vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident, and DWI.



18-year-old Maytham Vukelic of East Aurora died after he was hit on Pleasant View Drive.

Another teenager was also seriously injured.



Czajka faces a maximum of 15-years in prison if convicted.