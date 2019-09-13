Man found guilty of secretly videotaping 14-year-old

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Eagle man was found guilty of secretly videotaping and engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old on Wednesday.

A jury found 39-year-old Shayne Hildreth guilty of multiple charges including, second-degree unlawful surveillance, second-degree criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Wyoming County District Attorney says these charges arose following the victim coming forward to report the abuse in Missouri.

Missouri law enforcement, New York State Police, and Homeland Security Investigators executed search warrants in Missouri and Wyoming County.

Authorities located the camera Hildreth used, along with numerous images of other children being sexually abused.

Hildreth faces up to 22 years in state prison with 15 years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for October 24.