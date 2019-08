CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A man is facing charges after crashing into an emergency vehicle in Chautauqua County. Police say it happened around 12:00 p.m. on Business Route five and 20 in the Town of Hanover.



Joseph Pomichter ,72, ignored traffic control at an emergency scene and hit a parked emergency vehicle. Pomichter was ticketed for failure to exercise due care approaching an emergency vehicle and failure to comply with a flag-person. Police say no one was hurt in the crash.