Man in serious condition after hit and run in Town of Alden

TOWN OF ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sherrif’s Office is sending out a plea for help with identifying a driver involved in a hit and run in the Town of Alden Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m., deputies found a man lying in the intersection of Four Rod Road and Broadway after being hit by a pickup truck that fled southbound on Four Rod Road. The man was taken to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.

The truck is described as an older model light-colored pickup truck with a white bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspected vehicle is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s dispatch center at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL 20-077743.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

