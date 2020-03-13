Man in St. Catharines hospital tests positive for coronavirus

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. (WIVB) – An 84-year-old man is isolated in a St. Catharines hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, health officials in Canada said Friday.

This represents the first confirmed case of the disease in the Niagara Region of Ontario, which is separated from Western New York by the Niagara River. There are no confirmed cases of the disease in Western New York.

“Investigation into the source of the patient’s infection is currently underway,” Dr. Mustafa Hirji said in a video statement. Hirji is the Acting Medical Officer of Health in the Niagara Region.

Region Health officials say the man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday for another medical problem, and tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. They say he does not have any recent travel history. However, a relative recently traveled to Portugal.

“The patient is currently in an isolation room undergoing treatment by our infectious diseases team to manage his symptoms, and is in stable condition,” said Caroline Bourque Wiley, Director of Communications for Niagara Health, a network of health care facilities in the Niagara Region. “Niagara Health continues to take every possible step to ensure the safety of our staff, physicians, patients, and families.”

Wiley confirmed the man is hospitalized at Niagara Health’s St. Catharines site. The hospital is about 15 miles from the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

Meanwhile on Friday, federal health officials in Canada urged people in that country to avoid non-essential international travel.