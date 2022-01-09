Man taken to hospital after Niagara Falls fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at 16th Street near the intersection of Walnut Avenue at 11:49 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters observed heavy flames from the building’s first floor, which had spread to the house next door. They entered the structure and rescued a man inside. The man was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Firefighters searched the house once more and did not find any other victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.