‘Mansard Fine Drink and Eatery’ burglarized before reopening

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WIVB)- A historic Orchard Park restaurant was broken into and burglarized over the weekend. The owners of Mansard Fine Drink and Eatery tell News 4 the intruders did damage on all three floors, and they think the break in occurred some time on Saturday through the basement window.

After hearing from a maintenance worker that their basement window had been smashed, Becky and Mike Morgan rushed to their restaurant to see the damage. It turned out to be more than that.

“They stole money from us. They stole money from the register down here, and upstairs in the office. There’s a stain-glass window that was here with the original building that’s been here for 50 years. And they smashed through that stain-glass window,” said Owner, Becky Morgan.

Click here to donate to the Mansard Fine Drink and Eatery.

While ransacking the entire building, freezer doors were also left open, which spoiled the food they were preparing to use for their indoor dining reopening, on Wednesday, January 20th.

“Now, reopening… we have to rebuy everything,” said Owner, Mike Morgan. “From beer, liquor, food, you know we can’t just use what was here,” he added.

“It’s like, every time we get the chance to step forward, and we might be okay, we might get through, something like this, terrible, happens to us,” added Becky.

A bright spot in their nightmare comes from a Go-Fund-Me account, made by their friends and family.

“It’s way bigger than I thought it was going to be, but it actually gives us a peace of mind, that we’re going to make it. That we’re going to be able to get through,” said Becky.

