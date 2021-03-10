Many see the COVID vaccines as light at the end of the tunnel

(WIVB) — The COVID vaccines are seen by many as the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

These vaccines came out lightning speed, but the rollout hasn’t always been smooth.

UB’s Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Thomas Russo has been following the coronavirus and the vaccine development since the beginning.

“I don’t think anyone would have ever predicted that we would have vaccines that were so effective and safe so quickly,” Russo said.

The vaccine’s distribution began in mid-December, with the vaccination of Sandra Lindsay. She’s a nurse in New York City.

She was the first American to get vaccinated, outside of the vaccine trials.

Just before the New Years holiday, the vaccine started to arrive at Western New York Hospitals.

Then on January 4, the Erie County Health Department started to distribute their first doses.

Soon after, pharmacies were allowed to vaccinate people 65 and older but the governor, who has been leading the vaccine charge in the state, said supply was a major concern.

“We do not have a supply that can reach everyone, we understand that. So the prioritization is to reach those people who are most at risk or most essential,” Cuomo said.

It’s a problem that still persists in some counties in Western New York.

Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said,”the people we deal with from the governor’s office they’re trying hard to get us the vaccine. But the process is failing all of us, and it’s definitely failing the residents. Because we need the vaccine and we need it now.”

Meanwhile, the state continues to open more mass vaccination sites.

The sites have vaccinated thousands so far.

Local health experts say this is a good step forward and key to defeating the virus.

“This pandemic was only going to end in two manners, either one, we get effective vaccines and we’re able to vaccinate people before they get infected and make them safe, or if we didn’t develop vaccines the infectious process would slowly run its course throughout the entire population. Until people develop natural immunity, which may be imperfect as well and not fully protective,” Dr. Russo added.