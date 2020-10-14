Maple Avenue Elementary opens next week after COVID closure

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Maple Avenue Elementary School in Niagara Falls will be reopening starting Monday, October 19.

The school has been closed since September 28, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Niagara County Department of Health notified the District that all of the quarantines related to the cases at the school will have expired by that date.

“The NFCSD took quick action and under an abundance of caution closed Maple as soon as we heard of the first positive case at the school,” said Niagara Falls School District superintendent Mark Laurrie. “Our partners at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara County Department of Health acted swiftly and organized COVID-19 testing the day after Maple was closed.”