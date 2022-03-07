BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has one of the highest prevalence rates of Multiple Sclerosis in the nation. March is MS awareness month, a great time to highlight a local resource that could help many people.

Doctor Gretchen Hawley, a physical therapist & Multiple Sclerosis Specialist in Batavia, joined us on Wakeup! She shared more on how she’s helping those with MS keep moving, with her program.

Just over three years ago, Hawley started a small business where she helps people with Multiple Sclerosis learn exercises and symptom management tools. The goal is to help them feel stronger and stay independent, from the comfort of their own home.

She shares her favorite MS-specific exercises based on research and neuroplasticity. She also includes monthly guest speakers with MS experts from around the world, yoga classes, and accountability.

For more information on “The MSing Link,” head here.