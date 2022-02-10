Mark Poloncarz speaks out for first time on allegation he threatened to shoot a process server

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In his first public comments since being accused of saying he was going to shoot a woman serving him legal papers at his home, Mark Poloncarz again denied the threat. But this time the words came from his mouth and not a member of his press staff.

And he says he’s disappointed with how the whole thing has panned out.

Here’s how it started, according to a signed affidavit obtained earlier this week by News 4. On January 29, a process server, Jodi Williams, said she was trying to serve Poloncarz with legal papers associated with a lawsuit involving overtime payments to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

Williams said she found Poloncarz in his kitchen and through a closed window, Williams says Poloncarz yelled “You’re lucky you didn’t get shot.”

Williams says Poloncarz a short time later told her she was trespassing and “Get the eff* off my property before I shoot you!” Threatening to shoot someone is a crime — menacing, which is a “B” misdemeanor.

All the county executive’s press team said this week was an outright denial, saying he never threatened to shoot anyone.

Poloncarz, himself, said a little more today, but not much.

“I’m not going to go into particulars. I can tell you right now that we were not standing near each other, and that she had a mask on,” Poloncarz said. “So I didn’t exactly know … so just leave it at that. There’s two sides to every story. I’m disappointed in how the whole situation went down, but I have an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy standing there as a result of multiple death threats against me.”

Poloncarz says in all his days as an elected official, he’s never been personally served at his home. Instead, he says process servers always go through the county’s attorney.

In the meantime, Poloncarz once again has a security detail, which has been in place for about the past month, after a new round of what he described severe threats against him.

The lawsuit in question over Burstein’s pay is moving forward, with arguments now scheduled for next month.