Market in the Square gives back to Western New York

Known for their homemade baked goods, choice cut meat, and fresh produce, Market in the Square is a household name among Western New Yorkers. Co-owner, Nick Kusmierski, knows times are tough in the city he grew up in.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­”Small businesses are shut down, and people are losing their livelihood. They’re struggling, so this was our way to help as many people as we could.”

That’s why his family business decided to help out however they could, by starting the “$50,000 Community Give Back Program.”

“So on Monday morning at 9a.m., we’re opening up our window, where people can enter to win a $50 gift card. Overall, we’re looking to give away 1,000 gift cards for a total of $50,000 to people and families in the area who might need a little help this holiday season.”

Those gift cards can be used at both market in the square locations, in West Seneca and North Tonawanda.

“We will randomly select 1,000 winners, provided the pool is over 1,000 people, and then we’ll directly mail it to the winners,” says Kusmierski.

The contest ends Wednesday at 9 a.m.

